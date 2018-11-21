Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

Published: Nov 21, 2018 at 02:46 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Vance McDonald at Denver Broncos, Jeff Heuerman vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sleepers:Chris Herndon vs. New England Patriots, Nick Vannett at Carolina Panthers

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Jonnu Smith at Houston Texans (Mon.), C.J. Uzomah vs. Cleveland Browns
Busts:Jimmy Graham at Minnesota Vikings, Austin Hooper at New Orleans Saints (Thur.),

