Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Carolina, Pittsburgh
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Chicago Bears, Vernon Davis vs. Washington Redskins, Scott Chandler vs. New York Jets
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Niles Paul at San Francisco 49ers, Eric Ebron at New England Patriots, Jace Amaro at Buffalo Bills
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to _**@MichaelFabiano**_ or send a question via **Facebook**!