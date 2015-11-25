Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Quarterbacks

Published: Nov 25, 2015 at 02:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Good matchups:Matthew Stafford vs. Eagles (Thurs.), Kirk Cousins vs. Giants, Marcus Mariota vs. Raiders

Sit' Em

Bad matchups:Tony Romo vs. Panthers (Thurs.), Alex Smith vs. Bills, Teddy Bridgewater at Falcons

In the latest episode of the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast the gang discusses Week 12 waiver targets and previews all three of the Thanksgiving Day games. Don't forget to subscribe and listen in HERE!

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 4

Despite allowing 70 points last week, the Broncos' defense ... deserves a spot in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 4

Should you put a former professional soccer player in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 4

Which two rookie tight ends need to be in your lineup? Will Kyle Pitts ever deliver in Atlanta's offense? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 4

With Joe Burrow seemingly compromised, can we rely on Bengals receivers to produce? Is the door closing on DeAndre Hopkins? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 4

Will Miami's prolific backfield duo run wild once again in Buffalo? Is Breece Hall poised to hit home runs this week? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 4

Does Justin Fields deserve one more chance in your lineup? Is Russell Wilson good again? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 3

Could Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo be in for another high-scoring week in an advantageous environment? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 3

Does any defense have a more favorable matchup on Sunday than Bill Belichick's Patriots? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 3

Is Kyle Pitts finally poised to produce in the Falcons' passing game? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 3

Can Rams rookie revelation Puka Nacua continue his record-setting pace in Cincinnati? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 3

After failing to reach 50 yards rushing in either of the first two weeks, Najee Harris could be poised for a big game on Sunday night. Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 3

One of the league's top young quarterbacks is facing the 0-2 Texans, but would you be wise to put him on your bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 3 of the NFL fantasy football season.