Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Kickers

Published: Nov 22, 2017 at 02:20 AM
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Ryan Succop at Colts, Brandon McManus at Raiders
Sleepers:Blair Walsh at 49ers, Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Broncos

Sit' Em

Sit 'Em:Chandler Catanzaro vs. Panthers, Ka'imi Fairbairn at Ravens (Mon.)
Busts:Robbie Gould vs. Seahawks, Phil Dawson vs. Jaguars

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.

