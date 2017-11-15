Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

Published: Nov 15, 2017 at 03:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Kyle Rudolph vs. Rams, Jared Cook vs. Patriots (Mexico City)
Sleepers:Tyler Kroft at Broncos, Marcedes Lewis at Browns

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Antonio Gates vs. Bills, David Njoku vs. Jaguars
Busts:O.J. Howard at Dolphins, C.J. Fiedorowicz vs. Cardinals

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter _**@MichaelFabiano**_ or **Facebook**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 12

Can you play both AFC East defenses taking on New York offenses? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 12 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 12

Which kickers are running hot right now? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 12 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 12

Will Isaiah Likely pick up where Mark Andrews left off? Do we now have two must-start tight ends named Dalton? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 12

Should you play Indianapolis' receiving duo against Tampa Bay's secondary? With a new offensive coordinator, are Steelers wideouts poised to make noise? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 12 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 12

Are we about to see a late-season bounceback from Derrick Henry? Should you play AJ Dillon on Thanksgiving with Aaron Jones injured? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 12 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 12

Will Dak Prescott feast on Thanksgiving Day? Should you bench the NFL's leading passer on the other side of that game? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 12 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 11

Can you play both Ds in a battle between AFC East rivals? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 11 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 11

Is Matt Prater back into stud territory with the return of Kyler Murray? Is Brandon Aubrey moving in the opposite direction with the Cowboys scoring touchdowns at will? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 11 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 11

Has the tight end landscape changed with youngsters like Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride at the forefront? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 11 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 11

Which team has THREE wideouts poised to produce this week? Has the pendulum swung back on Panthers veteran Adam Thielen? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 11 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 11

Can we trust Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard despite recent inefficiencies? Is it time to bench one of the hotter backs in football against a tough matchup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 11 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 11

Is "The Passtronaut" (Joshua Dobbs) rocketing into true relevancy? Can we play Kyler Murray with confidence after his strong debut? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 11 in fantasy football.