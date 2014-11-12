Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Delanie Walker vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF), Jared Cook vs. Denver Broncos, Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Washington Redskins
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Vernon Davis at New York Giants, John Carlson vs. Detroit Lions, Andrew Quarless vs. Philadelphia Eagles
