Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running backs

Blount scored three touchdowns in last week's loss to Seattle, and he's now found the end zone 12 times on the season. He should add to that total against the 49ers, who have allowed an average of 28.5 fantasy points and a combined 15 touchdowns to runners. Consider Blount a must-start option in what will be a big week for New England.

Ware returned to action last week and went back to his featured role, playing 40 snaps and seeing 16 touches against the Panthers. While he didn't post great numbers, the veteran is still a solid option ahead of a great matchup against Tampa Bay. Their defense has given up an average of more than 20 fantasy points a game to running backs.

Stewart has now put up a pair of stinkers, but I'd keep him active ahead of this week's matchup against the Saints. Their defense has given up the fourth-most fantasy points (23.6 PPG) to runners, including a combined 14 touchdowns. Stewart has also recorded 15-plus points in three of his last four games versus New Orleans.

Projecting Murray has been downright frustrating this season, as his usage has been somewhat inconsistent in what has been (at times) a committee situation. Still, he's on the board as a No. 2 back against a a Texans defense that has surrendered eight rushing touchdowns and an average of almost 20 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Crowell, listed as a sit 'em last week, put up a mere 5.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Ravens and has now put up two straight stinkers. Still, I'd roll with him this week as a flex starter against a Steelers defense that been awful against opposing running backs. In fact, Pittsburgh has given up the third-most fantasy points (24.4 PPG) in 2016.