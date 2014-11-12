Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Packers defense vs. Philadelpia Eagles, Chargers defense vs. Oakland Raiders, Redskins defense vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sit 'Em
Bad matchups:Rams defense vs. Denver Broncos, Colts defense vs. New England Patriots, Falcons defense at Carolina Panthers
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!