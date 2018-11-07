Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Published: Nov 07, 2018 at 03:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Jarvis Landry vs. Atlanta Falcons, Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Miami Dolphinss
Sleepers:Dede Westbrook at Indianapolis Colts, Maurice Harris at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Randall Cobb vs. Miami Dolphins, Mohamed Sanu at Cleveland Browns
Busts:T.Y. Hilton vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen Robinson vs. Detroit Lions

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

