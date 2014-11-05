Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Wide receivers

Published: Nov 05, 2014 at 02:19 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New England, San Diego, Washington

Start 'Em

Good matchups:Brandin Cooks vs. San Francisco 49ers, Martavis Bryant at New York Jets, Mike Evans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sit 'Em

Bad matchups:Terrance Williams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London), Anquan Boldin at New Orleans Saints, Andre Holmes vs. Denver Broncos

