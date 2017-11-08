Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Lamar Miller at Rams, Duke Johnson at Lions
Sleepers:Orleans Darkwa at 49ers, Alfred Morris at Falcons
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Ty Montgomery at Bears, Jonathan Stewart vs. Dolphins (MNF)
Busts:Frank Gore vs. Steelers, Mike Gillislee at Broncos
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!