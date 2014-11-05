Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New England, San Diego, Washington
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Mark Ingram vs. San Francisco 49ers, Darren Sproles vs. Carolina Panthers (Mon.), Steven Jackson at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sit' Em
Bad matchups:Darren McFadden vs. Denver Broncos, Bishop Sankey at Baltimore Ravens, Anthony Dixon vs. Kansas City Chiefs
