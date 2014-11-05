Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Byes: Houston, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New England, San Diego, Washington
Start 'Em
Good matchups:Steelers defense at New York Jets, Chiefs defense at Buffalo Bills, Seahawks defense vs. New York Giants
Sit' Em
Bad matchups:Bills defense vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Titans defense at Baltimore Ravens, Jets defense vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!