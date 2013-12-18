Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 16

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Jason Witten at Washington Redskins: Witten hasn't posted enormous yardage totals this season, but he's found the end zone eight times and has a chance to tie his career-best of nine. He could do it against the Redskins, who have surrendered a scoring reception to Witten in each of their last two meetings at FedEx Field. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Start 'em
Charles Clay at Buffalo Bills: Clay has quietly been one of the better tight ends in the world of fantasy football, and this weekend's matchup against the Bills makes him a viable option in title week. He scored against Buffalo in Week 7, and their defense has allowed a tight end to find the end zone in each of their last four contests. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Dennis Pitta vs. New England Patriots: Over the last four weeks, the Patriots have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points (11.8 PPG) to opposing tight ends. That's good news for Pitta, who will no doubt see more opportunities in the pass attack from Joe Flacco. The veteran tight end is still a free agent in most leagues on NFL.com. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Delanie Walker vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker has been solid in recent weeks, scoring one touchdown in three of his last four full contests. That includes a 12.2-point performance against this week's opponent, the Jaguars. When you consider the matchup, Walker should be considered a legitimate No. 1 fantasy tight end in Week 16. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Sleeper alert - Zach Miller vs. Arizona Cardinals: Owners in deeper leagues looking for a sleeper should consider Miller against the Cardinals. No team has allowed more fantasy points (14.3 PPG) to opposing tight ends, making this is a tremendous matchup. Back in Week 7, Miller scored a touchdown and 10 fantasy points against them. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sit of the week
Martellus Bennett at Philadelphia Eagles: Bennett's numbers have tumbled in recent weeks, as he's failed to score six-plus fantasy points in six of his last seven games. His fortunes don't figure to improve against the Eagles, who have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points (5.2 PPG) to tight ends on their home field this season. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sit 'em
Coby Fleener at Kansas City Chiefs: Fleener has seen his fantasy point totals decline in each of the last three weeks, culminating in a zero-point performance against the Houston Texans. He should remain on your bench against the Chiefs, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points (4.8 PPG) to tight ends at Arrowhead Stadium. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Heath Miller at Green Bay Packers: Miller has been anything but consistent in the stat sheets, and this week's matchup against the Packers doesn't bode well for his chances to post a nice stat line. Over the last four weeks, Green Bay's defense has surrendered an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Timothy Wright at St. Louis Rams: Wright has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games, but take a look at this week's matchup against the Rams. This defensive unit is tough at home against tight ends, allowing the third-fewest fantasy points (4.7 PPG) to the position on their home field. Start Wright with extreme caution. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Owners beware - Greg Olsen vs. New Orleans Saints: The Saints have been tough against tight ends on the road, surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points (6.7 PPG) to the position this season. That's bad news for owners of Olsen, who was held to 40 yards and just four fantasy points the last time he faced New Orleans (Week 14). (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
