Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 14

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Jared Cook at Arizona Cardinals: Cook hasn't been as productive as he was projected to be in the preseason, but this week's matchup against the Cardinals is tough to pass on. He torched them for two touchdowns and 24.1 fantasy points in Week 1, and Arizona has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than any team in the NFL. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Start 'em
Tony Gonzalez at Green Bay Packers: Gonzalez found the end zone last week, and he's a good best to post another nice stat line this weekend in Green Bay. The Packers have been tough against tight ends over the last four weeks, but solid players like Jordan Cameron, Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed all scored a touchdown against them in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Jordan Reed vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Assuming Reed (concussion) is able to return to action for the Redskins, he'll once again become a nice option for fantasy owners against the Chiefs. Over the last four weeks, their defensive unit has surrendered close to nine fantasy points per game to tight ends. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Martellus Bennett vs. Dallas Cowboys (Mon.): Bennett isn't at all consistent in the stat sheets, but he is worth a roll of the dice for owners who don't have a reliable option at the position. He has a nice matchup this week against his former team, the Cowboys, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points (9.6 PPG) to tight ends. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sleeper alert - Brandon Myers at San Diego Chargers: Welcome back to fantasy relevance, Mr. Myers! He's scored a combined 22 fantasy points over the last two weeks, and a matchup against the San Diego Chargers is quite favorable. In fact, their defense has surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points (10.0 PPG) to tight ends at home. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sit of the week
Antonio Gates vs. New York Giants: Gates has slumped in recent weeks, scoring fewer than 6.3 fantasy points in six of his last seven games. He's also scored one touchdown since Week 4, making it tough to trust him at this point. With Ladarius Green also seeing more work in the pass attack, the veteran is no lock to rebound in Week 14. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Sit 'em
Coby Fleener at Cincinnati Bengals: Fleener has been hot in recent weeks, scoring eight-plus fantasy points in three of his last five games. Keep in mind, though, that this week's game against the Bengals is a difficult one. In fact, no team in the entire league has allowed fewer fantasy points (2.5 PPG) to tight ends at home this year. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
Charles Clay at Pittsburgh Steelers: Clay has scored eight or more fantasy points in two of his last three games, but he's still a risk for owners during the fantasy postseason. The matchup this week isn't favorable, either, as the Steelers have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points (5.3 PPG) to opposing tight ends since Week 10. (Maximum value: High TE2)
Brent Celek vs. Detroit Lions: Celek was a sleeper in this column last week, and he found the end zone in a win over the Cardinals. However, this week's matchup and the emergence of Zach Ertz makes him a risk. The Lions have surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points (5.5 PPG) to opposing tight ends on the road, so seek other alternatives. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Owners beware - Jordan Cameron at New England Patriots: How's this for a stat? Over the last four weeks, a combined 37 tight ends have scored more fantasy points than Cameron. Thirty-seven! This week he goes up against the Patriots, who have surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points (4.8 PPG) to opposing tight ends on their home field this season. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
