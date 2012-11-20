Start 'Em, Sit 'Em:Tight ends for Week 12

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Brandon Myers at Cincinnati Bengals: Believe it or not, but Myers has been the third-highest scoring tight end (based on fantasy points) over the last four weeks. During that time, he has recorded 220 yards and three touchdowns. He's a nice addition and start for all owners, especially those who will be without Rob Gronkowski for the next several weeks. Myers is a free agent in most NFL.com leagues.
Start 'em
Jermaine Gresham vs. Oakland Raiders: Gresham can be inconsistent, but he has produced at least 6.90 fantasy points in three consecutive contests. That includes a 108-yard performance against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. This week he'll go up against the Raiders, who have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends on the road (9.94 PPG). Gresham is also a free agent in plenty of leagues.
Marcedes Lewis at Tennessee Titans: I don't love Lewis because he's been so inconsistent, but the numbers this week are very attractive. Not only is he coming off the best fantasy line of the season, but Lewis also faces a Titans defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends at home (13.10 PPG). He's still a free agent in more than 90 percent of NFL.com leagues too.
Dallas Clark vs. Atlanta Falcons: If you really need help at tight end, Clark is a viable option in Week 12. He's no longer an elite fantasy option but, he has found the end zone in three of his last five games, including two straight, and the Falcons have allowed an average of close to eight fantasy points per game to tight ends. That makes Clark worth a dice roll in most leagues for Week 12.
Sleeper alert - Tony Moeaki vs. Denver Broncos: Owners in deeper leagues who are in dire straits at the tight end position should consider grabbing Moeaki off the waiver wire. He has scored 5.70 or more fantasy points in three straight games and has a great matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has given up more fantasy points to tight ends on the road (14.28 PPG) than any other team in the league.
Sit of the week
Kyle Rudolph at Chicago Bears: Rudolph's last game was a solid one in the stat sheets, as he scored a touchdown and 12.40 fantasy points in a win over the Detroit Lions. The numbers suggest that he's a risk this week, though, as the Bears have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends on the road (4.54 PPG) in 2012. Rudolph would be a bit more attractive if Percy Harvin were out.
Sit 'em
Greg Olsen at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon.): Olsen might be in the top 10 in fantasy points at his position, but he has not been consistent at all. In fact, the veteran has scored five or fewer fantasy points in five of his last six games. The Eagles have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends overall (6.50 PPG), so Olsen is no lock to put up good totals in this Monday night battle.
Brent Celek vs. Carolina Panthers (Mon.): Celek put up 157 yards against the Baltimore Ravens back in Week 2. Since then, he has averaged a mere 35.8 yards and has found the end zone just once. The Panthers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends on the road (5.38 PPG) this season, so the matchup isn't favorable at all. Even if Michael Vick returns, Celek remains a huge risk
Scott Chandler at Indianapolis Colts: Outside of his 12.50-point performance against the New England Patriots in Week 10, Chandler has failed to score six or more fantasy points in a game since Week 4 (also against the Patriots). The veteran also has a tough matchup against the Colts, who have given up the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends at home (3.76 PPG) after the first 11 weeks.
Owners beware - Heath Miller at Cleveland Browns: Miller had emerged as a top tight end in fantasy land, but his numbers have taken a nosedive in the last three weeks. In that time, he has put up an average of just 3.9 fantasy points and hasn't scored a touchdown. With Charlie Batch under center and a tough matchup against the Browns (5.23 FPPG to tight ends), Miller is not in a good position to produce.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!