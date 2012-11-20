Start 'Em, Sit 'Em:Tight ends for Week 12

Greg Olsen at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon.): Olsen might be in the top 10 in fantasy points at his position, but he has not been consistent at all. In fact, the veteran has scored five or fewer fantasy points in five of his last six games. The Eagles have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends overall (6.50 PPG), so Olsen is no lock to put up good totals in this Monday night battle.