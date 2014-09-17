Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 3

Owners beware - C.J. Spiller vs. San Diego Chargers: To be honest, there isn't a big-name runner with a bad matchup outside of Ball who I would sit this week. I will give you a bit of a warning on Spiller, though. In his last 12 home games, he has rushed for 100-plus yards just once and has found the end zone just twice. That sort of trend makes Spiller more of a flex option.