Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 13

Stevan Ridley at Houston Texans: This has less to do with the matchup and more to do with Ridley's recent case of fumbilitis. Benched for coughing up the football last week, Ridley is in danger of being in the middle of a backfield committee with Shane Vereen, Brandon Bolden and LeGarrette Blount. He's someone to avoid if possible. (Maximum value: Low RB2)