Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 11

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Frank Gore at New Orleans Saints: The Niners could struggle to throw the football against the Saints, so look for Gore to be the centerpiece of their offensive attack this weekend. The last two lead running backs to face New Orleans, Chris Ivory and DeMarco Murray, scored two touchdowns and combined for a solid 35.4 fantasy points. (Maximum value: Mid RB1)
Start 'em
Knowshon Moreno vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Moreno didn't find the end zone last week, but he still scored 11.4 fantasy points in a win over the San Diego Chargers. This week he faces the Chiefs, who have a tough defense but can be had on the road -- K.C. has allowed an average of almost 20 fantasy points per game to runners away from home. (Maximum value: High RB1)
Ray Rice at Chicago Bears: Rice has been the biggest bust in fantasy football this season, but I wouldn't bench him against a favorable opponent like the Bears. Over the last four weeks, only the Cowboys have allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs -- Chicago has allowed an average of 26.17 points to the position in that time. (Maximum value: Low RB1)
Danny Woodhead at Miami Dolphins: Woodhead has been a top-20 running back in standard leagues based on fantasy points over the last four weeks, and his success is likely to continue against the Dolphins. Their defense has been awful against the run, allowing the second-most fantasy points (24.4 PPG) to backs at home this season. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Sleeper alert - Andre Ellington at Jacksonville Jaguars: Coach Bruce Arians is keeping Rashard Mendenhall as his starting runner, but Ellington is the back to start in fantasy leagues. A far more dynamic player, he'll face a Jaguars defense that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points (24.27 PPG) to runners in the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Sit of the week
C.J. Spiller vs. New York Jets: Spiller has been the fantasy version of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde in recent weeks, making him tough to figure out as a start or sit. The matchup dictates he should be on your bench this weekend, though, as the Jets have surrendered the fewest fantasy points (11.6 PPG) to running backs on the road this season. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Sit 'em
Chris Ivory at Buffalo Bills: Ivory was spectacular in his last contest, but can he do it again? He hasn't scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks all season, and the Bills have been tough to run on. In fact, their defense has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points (13.18 PPG) to backs over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
Rashad Jennings at Houston Texans: Jennings has posted double-digit fantasy points in each of the last two games for the Raiders, making him a viable flex starter. Keep in mind, though, that this week's matchup in Houston is a tough one -- the Texans have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points (13.13 PPG) to running backs since Week 7. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
Mark Ingram vs. San Francisco 49ers: Ingram went off for 145 yards, one touchdown and 22 fantasy points last week. Of course, that was against a Dallas defense that was riddled with injuries and bad against the run. The Niners are a more formidable foe, and Ingram remains third on the depth chart behind Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles. (Maximum value: Mid RB3)
Owners beware - Maurice Jones-Drew vs. Arizona Cardinals: Jones-Drew has scored 12-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, so it's tough to bench him. Just keep in mind that his matchup against the Cardinals is a tough one -- their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points (13.95 PPG) to runners on the road in 2013. (Maximum value: High RB2)
