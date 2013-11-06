Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10

Ryan Mathews vs. Denver Broncos: Mathews' value appeared to be on the rise, that is until he posted a 3.4-point stinker against the Washington Redskins. Next on the slate are the Broncos, who have held Mathews without a touchdown in their last four meetings. Denver has also been tough on running backs (14.8 PPG) on the road this year. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)