Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10

Start of the week
Chris Johnson vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: We saw glimpses of the old CJ2K last week, as he gashed the St. Louis Rams for 150 yards, two touchdowns and 29 fantasy points. He should remain in your lineup against the Jaguars, who have allowed more fantasy points (32.6 PPG) to running backs than any other team over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High RB1)
Start 'em
C.J. Spiller at Pittsburgh Steelers: Spiller rushed for 100-plus yards last week for the first time since Week 2, and it looks like his ankle isn't as much of a hindrance. Both Spiller and Fred Jackson are nice options against the Steelers, who have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points (21.7 PPG) to running backs this season. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Maurice Jones-Drew at Tennessee Titans: Is MJD showing signs of breaking out? He's posted 12-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, and this week's matchup in Tennessee is a favorable one. The Titans have surrendered an average of over 21 fantasy points per game to running backs, including 29.8 to Zac Stacy last weekend. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Pierre Thomas vs. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have surrendered an average of over 21 fantasy points per game to running backs over the last four weeks, so Thomas is in a good position to succeed. With Darren Sproles injured, the Illinois product should see an increased presence in the offense, which makes him that much more attractive. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
Sleeper alert - Mike James vs. Miami Dolphins (Mon.): Shockingly, James went into Seattle last week and absolutely gashed the Seahawks for 158 rushing yards. Next on the schedule is a far easier matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (24.6 PPG) to opposing running backs over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Sit of the week
Ryan Mathews vs. Denver Broncos: Mathews' value appeared to be on the rise, that is until he posted a 3.4-point stinker against the Washington Redskins. Next on the slate are the Broncos, who have held Mathews without a touchdown in their last four meetings. Denver has also been tough on running backs (14.8 PPG) on the road this year. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
Sit 'em
Le'Veon Bell vs. Buffalo Bills: This seems odd to write, but the Bills have been tough against the run this season. Don't believe me? Just ask Jamaal Charles. In fact, Buffalo has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points (13.6 PPG) to opposing runners on the road. That's just a little warning for Bell's fantasy owners this week. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
Ben Tate at Arizona Cardinals: With Arian Foster banged up, it looks like Tate will be seeing most of the backfield work for the Texans this week. He's dealing with four broken ribs, though, and a matchup in Arizona isn't attractive. Their defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points (11.6 PPG) to runners on their home field. (Maximum value: Low RB2)
BenJarvus Green-Ellis at Baltimore Ravens: I have more faith in Giovani Bernard than I do in Green-Ellis, who has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in each of his last four games. That streak is likely to continue against Ravens, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points (10.7 PPG) to running backs on their home field in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid RB3)
Owners beware - Steven Jackson vs. Seattle Seahawks: Since his return from an injured hamstring, Jackson has scored a combined 8.9 fantasy points -- that's 41st among runners in that time. He'll be a real risk-reward runner against the Seahawks, who have surrendered an average of just 15.1 fantasy points per game to running backs overall. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
