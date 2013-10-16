Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 7

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Andrew Luck vs. Denver Broncos: Luck was a massive disappointment for owners last week against the San Diego Chargers, but that was then and this is now. I'd keep him locked in your starting lineup against the Broncos, who have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points (22.09 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Start 'em
Tony Romo at Philadelphia Eagles: Another Week 6 disappointment, Romo has not been good in road games against the Eagles. However, it's still tough not to advise starting him based on the matchup -- Philadelphia has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (21.99 PPG) to opposing field generals on its home field. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Jay Cutler at Washington Redskins: A massive draft value, Cutler ranks sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks after six weeks. He's failed to score 17-plus fantasy points just once. He should continue that trend against the Redskins, who have given up more fantasy points (23.56 PPG) to quarterbacks at home than any team. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Philip Rivers at Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-highest scoring player in fantasy football, Rivers has been a pleasant surprise in fantasy leagues for a player who wasn't even drafted. This week he goes up against the Jaguars, who have given up the second-most fantasy points (22.90 PPG) to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Sleeper alert - Nick Foles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assuming he starts ahead of the injured Michael Vick once again, Foles is a strong one-week option for fantasy owners. He has a favorable matchup against the Cowboys, who have given up the third-most fantasy points (24.33 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks on the road. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
Sit of the week
Colin Kaepernick at Tennessee Titans: Kaepernick is coming off his best stat line since Week 1, and he still scored a mediocre 15.88 points in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Next up are the Titans, who have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points (9.17 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks on their home field this season. (Maximum value: High QB2)
Sit 'em
Sam Bradford at Carolina Panthers: Did you know that Bradford is the seventh-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy football? And coming off two consecutive good games, owners might be inclined to start him. Keep in mind, though, that the Panthers have allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than any NFL team. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
Joe Flacco at Pittsburgh Steelers: Flacco had a nice stat line last week, but a lot of it was because the Ravens were forced to throw to erase a deficit. He won't be as fortunate this week against the Steelers, who have given up the second-fewest fantasy points (8.38 PPG) to quarterbacks on their home field. (Maximum value: Low QB2)
Ben Roethlisberger vs. Baltimore Ravens:Big Ben has not had a lot of success against the Ravens at home. In fact, he has thrown one touchdown pass or fewer in four of his last five games against them at Heinz Field. Furthermore, he has thrown for 260-plus yards just one time in seven career home games against the black and purple. (Maximum value: Low QB2)
Owners beware -- Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan has been solid for the most part this season, but keep this in mind -- he'll be without Julio Jones and Roddy White in an offense that will also be missing Steven Jackson for another week. As a result, owners with depth at quarterback might want to consider other options. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!