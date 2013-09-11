Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 2

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Robert Griffin III at Green Bay Packers: Griffin III might have looked a bit rusty at the start of last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he finished strong and put up close to 20 fantasy points. He should be in your starting lineup against the Packers, who allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks during the first week of the season. (Maximum value: High-QB1)
Start 'em
Andrew Luck vs. Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last week, but that was against Brandon Weeden -- not a signal-caller the caliber of Luck. A fantasy superstar in the making, Luck has averaged a solid 258.1 passing yards and scored an impressive 18 total touchdowns in nine career regular-season home games.(Maximum value: High-QB1)
Michael Vick vs. San Diego Chargers: I don't know that Vick will re-emerge into an elite fantasy quarterback like he was during 2010, but his stock is on the rise in the high-speed offense of new coach Chip Kelly. I'd start him against the Chargers, who surrendered close to 24 fantasy points to Matt Schaub in their collapse against the Houston Texans. (Maximum value: Low-QB1)
Matt Schaub vs. Tennessee Titans: Owners shouldn't start Schaub ahead of a reliable No. 1 quarterback, but he is a nice matchup-based option against the Titans. In eight career starts against this AFC South opponent, Schaub has a combined 17 touchdown passes with two turnovers. He also has seven straight starts with two-plus scores against them. (Maximum value: Low-QB1)
Sleeper alert -- Terrelle Pryor vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: You all knew I was going to list Pryor here! After posting almost 20 fantasy points in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Pryor now has another nice matchup ahead against the Jaguars. Their defense allowed just 173 passing yards to Alex Smith last week, but he still scored nearly 19 fantasy points. (Maximum value: Low-QB1)
Sit of the week
Ben Roethlisberger at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon.): Things don't look good for the Steelers, as Roethlisberger threw for 191 yards and scored 9.64 fantasy points. I would keep him sidelined against the Bengals, who have held Big Ben to one or fewer passing scores in eight of their last nine meetings. He's also thrown for 280 yards or fewer in 15 straight. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
Sit 'em
Joe Flacco vs. Cleveland Browns: Flacco has been a better quarterback on his home field, but the depth at his position makes him far less attractive. Furthermore, the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII has not had a lot of success against the Browns. In 10 career meetings, Flacco has recorded 13 total touchdowns. Unless you're desperate, give Flacco a pass. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
Josh Freeman vs. New Orleans Saints: Freeman has had success against the Saints, averaging 314 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three home games against them. Still, it's tough to trust him based on his recent totals. Freeman has failed to throw for more than one touchdown in each of his last four starts dating back to 2012. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
EJ Manuel vs. Carolina Panthers: Manuel made a nice impact in his first NFL start, throwing two touchdown passes (16.30 fantasy points) in a loss to the New England Patriots. However, that doesn't make him someone to trust heading into a Week 2 matchup against an improved Panthers defense. Keep the rookie on the fantasy sidelines at this point. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
Owners beware -- Jay Cutler vs. Minnesota Vikings: This matchup looks awesome on paper, as the Vikings allowed 20.48 fantasy points to Matthew Stafford in Week 1. However, Cutler has had his recent struggles with them. In two games last season, he threw for a combined two touchdowns with three interceptions. A deep quarterback position offers better options. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
