Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 17

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Tony Romo at Washington Redskins: The last time the Cowboys and Redskins faced off, Romo put up 441 yards, three touchdowns and close to 30 fantasy points. While he might not reach that level this time around, Romo should still be solid in a must-win game for Dallas.
Start 'em
Russell Wilson vs. St. Louis Rams: Over the last four weeks, Wilson has scored more fantasy points than every player in the league not named Cam Newton. He's also been a solid and reliable fantasy option on his home field, so don't be afraid to start him against the Rams.
Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cleveland Browns: The Browns pass defense is night and day when it comes to fantasy points for quarterbacks based on venue. At home, this unit allows an average of fewer than 13 points. On the road, it swells to over 20. That makes Big Ben a nice option.
Sleeper alert -- Eli Manning vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Manning isn't a traditional sleeper, but he's been mediocre at best in recent weeks. Still, the Giants have an outside chance to make the playoffs and the Eagles have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Sit of the week
Josh Freeman at Atlanta Falcons: Much like Manning's, Freeman's numbers have been poor in recent weeks. And while the Falcons could decide to rest their starters in the second half, do you want to trust Freeman in your fantasy championship? I can't make that sort of move.
Sit 'em
Joe Flacco at Cincinnati Bengals: Flacco, listed as a start 'em last week, had one of his best stat lines. That was at home against the Giants, though. This week he's back on the road against a Bengals defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest points to quarterbacks at home.
Sam Bradford at Seattle Seahawks: Bradford has put up some nice numbers at times in recent weeks, but it's tough to trust him on the road against the Seahawks. No team has given up fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks at home, so keep the Oklahoma product on the sideline.
Owners beware -- Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan is a top fantasy option and has a great matchup against the Buccaneers. So why is he a risk? Well, the Falcons have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and could rest their starters. Start Ryan with extreme caution.
