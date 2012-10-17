Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 7

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Robbie Gould vs. Detroit Lions: One of the better kickers in fantasy football, Gould has averaged just under 10 fantasy points per game and should find continued success against the Lions on "Monday Night Football."** Detroit has given up 13 field goals, including five from 40-49 yards, and an average of 10.60 fantasy points to kickers. That's the fourth-most in the entire NFL.
Start 'em
Lawrence Tynes vs. Washington Redskins: You might not know it, but Tynes is the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy football after six weeks -- and he's still a free agent in plenty of NFL.com leagues. Couple that little nugget with a nice matchup against the Redskins, and Tynes is a fine option. Washington has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.
Sebastian Janikowski vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The man nicknamed "Sea Bass" is just 22nd in fantasy points among kickers to this point in the season, but this week's matchup against the Jaguars makes him quite an attractive option. Jacksonville's defense has been a great matchup for kickers in fantasy land, as the position has averaged a solid 10 fantasy points per game against them.
Sleeper alert - Connor Barthvs. New Orleans Saints: Barth, a free agent in more than 90 percent of NFL.com leagues, is 12th in fantasy points among kickers and is a nice under-the-radar option against the Saints. Their defense has surrendered an average of 10 fantasy points per game to opposing booters, so Barth has some appeal in what could be a high-scoring affair in Tampa.
Sit of the week
Mason Crosby at St. Louis Rams: Crosby entered the season as one of the top kickers in fantasy football, and he's still owned in more than 90 percent of NFL.com leagues. However, the veteran is just 27th in fantasy points at his position and is borderline waiver-wire fodder at this point. Crosby faces a Rams defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to kickers.
Sit 'em
Mike Nugent vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nugent had been a viable fantasy starter earlier in the season, but his totals have dropped off in recent weeks. In fact, he's scored a combined 13 fantasy points in his last two games and hasn't posted double digits since Week 2. The Steelers have allowed an average of just seven fantasy points per game to kickers, so keep Nugent on the bench.
Nick Folk at New England Patriots: Folk opened the regular season on a high note with double-digit fantasy points in two of his first three games. Since then, he has scored a combined 10 fantasy points including a doughnut in Week 4. His fortunes don't figure to improve against the Patriots, who have surrendered an average of 5.83 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.
Owners beware - Justin Tucker at Houston Texans: Tucker has emerged into one of the better kickers in fantasy football as a rookie, ranking eighth in points at his position after six weeks. However, he could be in for a tough weekend in Houston against the Texans. Their defense has allowed just 5.17 fantasy points per game to kickers, which is tied for the second fewest in 2012.
