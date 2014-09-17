Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 3

Owners beware - Mason Crosby at Detroit Lions: In 2013, Crosby hit on five field goals in a win over the Lions. Aside from that game, however, he has had very little success against Detroit ... especially on the road. In fact, Crosby has made one field goal in three of his last four games in the Motor City. Crosby has also missed 30 percent of his field-goal attempts there since 2009.