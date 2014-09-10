Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 2

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Peyton Manning and LeSean McCoy will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the Week
Phil Dawson vs. Chicago Bears: Dawson scored just four fantasy points in Week 1, as he was held without a field-goal attempt in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. His fantasy fortunes should change this weekend, though, as he'll face off against a Bears defense that surrendered three field goals (including a 50-plus yarder) and 13 fantasy points to Dan Carpenter a week ago. Start Dawson with confidence in all leagues.
Start 'em
Mason Crosby vs. New York Jets:Fantasy fans were disappointed in Crosby's four-point effort in Week 1, but that game was played where fantasy points go to die ... Seattle. He'll have a much more favorable matchup this week, as Crosby and the Packers return to Lambeau Field to face the Jets. New York can be vulnerable to the pass, so Aaron Rodgers and crew should allow Crosby plenty of opportunities to produce points.
Shayne Graham at Cleveland Browns: A free agent in more than 80 percent of NFL.com leagues, Graham finished sixth in fantasy points among kickers last week on the strength of his two field goals and four extra points. The veteran has added value playing behind Drew Brees and an explosive Saints offense, and he's a good bet to produce against the Browns. Their defense gave up 12 fantasy points to Shaun Suisham in Week 1.
Sleeper alert - Brandon McManus vs. Kansas City Chiefs: McManus wouldn't have much fantasy value on most NFL rosters, but he's a legitimate No. 1 option playing behind Peyton Manning and an outstanding Broncos offense. The strong-legged booter is still a free agent in more than 90 percent of NFL.com leagues, though, so fantasy owners who need a kicker should consider him off the waiver wire in what is a plus matchup against the Chiefs.
Sit of the Week
Greg Zuerlein at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Rams have major question marks at the quarterback position, as Shaun Hill is at less than 100 percent and third-stringer Austin Davis isn't going to conjure fear in the hearts of defenders. With no real guarantees for offensive success on the road, Zuerlein could find that scoring chances are few and far between. As a result, it's best to bench (or release) Legatron for this weekend.
Sit 'em
Sebastian Janikowski vs. Houston Texans: Once an elite kicker in fantasy leagues, Janikowski has seen his stock plummet in recent seasons. That was evident last weekend, when Sea Bass scored just two fantasy points in a loss to the Jets. The Raiders offense might not offer many scoring attempts with a rookie signal-caller under center, leaving Janikowski as more of a waiver-wire option than an actual starter.
Robbie Gould at San Francisco 49ers: Gould opened the regular season with a respectable eight fantasy points, as he made two field goals and converted on two extra points. Of course, that was at home against the Buffalo Bills. This week he's on the road, where Gould has made just four field goals in his last four games. While the veteran remains a low-end starting option in most formats, don't be shocked if Gould falters.
Owners beware - Matt Bryant at Cincinnati Bengals: Bryant was a fantasy hero in Week 1, as he scored more points than Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles ... combined! But just because he was a fantasy monster one week doesn't guarantee success the next. That's why starting Bryant this week could be seen as "fishing for fantasy points." Also, Bryant has hit on just five field-goal conversions during his last three road games overall.
