Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 14

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Justin Tucker vs. Minnesota Vikings: Tucker has been on absolute fire in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 49 fantasy points over the last four weeks. He should remain active for owners against the Vikings, who have surrendered 22 field goals and the fourth-most fantasy points (9.7 PPG) to opposing kickers on the road this season. (Maximum value: High K1)
Start 'em
Mason Crosby vs. Atlanta Falcons: Crosby's numbers have dipped a bit without Aaron Rodgers under center, but he's still a No. 1 fantasy kicker in most leagues. This week he has a great matchup at Lambeau Field against the Falcons, who have surrendered an average of 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers in the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
Garrett Hartley vs. Carolina Panthers: Owners who survived Hartley's one-point stink bomb last week in Seattle should keep the faith, as the veteran kicker should rebound in what is a pivotal NFC South matchup against the Panthers. Since Week 10, Carolina has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points (9.2 PPG) to opposing kickers. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
Sleeper alert - Sebastian Janikowski at New York Jets: This has been one of SeaBass' worst statistical seasons, but that's what makes him a potential sleeper against the Jets. Over the last four weeks, this unit has allowed the second-most fantasy points (13 PPG) to kickers. If it's not windy in New Jersey, Janikowski will have value. (Maximum value: Low K1)
Sit of the week
Phil Dawson vs. Seattle Seahawks: Dawson has been on fire, scoring nine-plus fantasy points in each of his last four games. Still, owners need to keep in mind that he had just three points against the Seahawks back in Week 2. Seattle has also surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points (6.2 PPG) to opposing kickers during the season. (Maximum value: High K2)
Sit 'em
Jay Feely vs. St. Louis Rams: Feely has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring the fifth-most fantasy points (39.0 PPG) among kickers in his last four games. Still, a matchup against the Rams makes him a risk for owners. St. Louis has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points (4.7 PPG) to opposing kickers in the last four weeks of 2013. (Maximum value: High K2)
Josh Brown at San Diego Chargers: The Giants aren't giving Brown a whole lot of scoring opportunities out on the gridiron this season, and it shows in his (lack of) statistics. His fortunes aren't likely to change against the Chargers, who have surrendered an average of just 6.2 fantasy points per game to kickers over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Mid K2)
Owners beware - David Akers at Philadelphia Eagles: Akers should be more than motivated to produce a nice stat line against his former team, but the matchup numbers dictate that he's a potential bust for owners this weekend in Philadelphia. The Eagles have surrendered the fewest fantasy points (3.3 PPG) to opposing kickers since Week 10. (Maximum value: Low K1)
