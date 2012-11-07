Start' Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 10

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Arian Foster will not be featured in this column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Start 'em
Sebastian Janikowski at Baltimore Ravens: Janikowski was on fire before the bye week, scoring 10 or more fantasy points (including two 14-point efforts) in three of his last four games. The veteran should find continued success against the Ravens, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kicker. Sea Bass needs to be active.
Justin Tucker vs. Oakland Raiders: Tucker is coming off a solid 11-point effort against the Cleveland Browns, and this week's matchup against the Raiders bodes well for another nice stat line. Oakland has given up 18 field-goal conversions and the second-most fantasy points (10.88 PPG) to opposing kickers, so start Tucker with confidence.
Matt Prater at Carolina Panthers: Prater hasn't been what we thought he would be this season, as he ranks just 18th in fantasy points among kickers after nine weeks. He's still worth starting when the matchup is favorable, though, and the Panthers have given up the third-most fantasy points (10.50 PPG) to opposing kickers this season.
Sleeper alert - Dan Bailey at Philadelphia Eagles: Bailey has been hot in recent weeks, averaging right around 10 fantasy points in his last four games. Coming up next is a date with the Eagles, who have given up 19 field goals and the fourth-most fantasy points (9.88 PPG) to opposing kickers. That makes Bailey a viable No. 1 option.
Sit of the week
Robbie Gould vs. Houston Texans: Gould has been a top-10 fantasy kicker to this point in the season, so it is hard to sit him. Still, keep in mind that this week's matchup at Soldier Field against the Texans is a tough one. Their defense is tied for fifth in allowing the fewest fantasy points (6.50 PPG) to opposing kickers this season.
Sit 'em
Connor Barth vs. San Diego Chargers: Barth has been very inconsistent for owners in recent weeks, scoring double digits just one time in his last four games. His fortunes don't seem very likely to improve against the Chargers, who have allowed six field-goal conversions and the fewest fantasy points (4.63 PPG) to opposing kickers.
Shayne Graham at Chicago Bears: Graham has been inconsistent from a fantasy perspective this season, alternating good and mediocre performances over the last four weeks. He's likely to have an unattractive stat line on Sunday night against the Bears, who have surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points (6.50 PPG) to opposing kickers.
Owners beware - Garrett Hartley vs. Atlanta Falcons: Hartley might kick behind a great offense, but he's done nothing to warrant being a fantasy starter (even in a favorable matchup). This week he'll be in what could be a shootout against the Falcons, but their defense has also allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers in 2012.
