Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 7

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
QB Start of the week
Andrew Luck vs. Denver Broncos: Luck was a massive disappointment for owners last week against the San Diego Chargers, but that was then and this is now. I'd keep him locked in your starting lineup against the Broncos, who have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points (22.09 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High QB1)
QB Start 'em
Tony Romo at Philadelphia Eagles: Another Week 6 disappointment, Romo has not been good in road games against the Eagles during his career. However, it's still tough not to advise starting him based on the matchup -- Philadelphia has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (21.99 PPG) to opposing field generals on their home field. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Jay Cutler at Washington Redskins: A massive draft value, Cutler ranks sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks after six weeks. In fact, he's failed to score 17-plus fantasy points just once. He should continue that trend against the Redskins, who have given up more fantasy points (23.56 PPG) to quarterbacks at home than any team. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Philip Rivers at Jacksonville Jaguars: The third-highest scoring player in fantasy football, Rivers has been a pleasant surprise in fantasy leagues for a player who wasn't even drafted. This week he goes up against the Jaguars, who have given up the second-most fantasy points (22.90 PPG) to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Sleeper alert - Nick Foles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assuming he starts ahead of the injured Michael Vick once again, Foles is a strong one-week option for fantasy owners. This weekend, he has a favorable matchup against the Cowboys, who have given up the third-most fantasy points (24.33 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks on the road. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
QB Sit of the week
Colin Kaepernick at Tennessee Titans: Kaepernick is coming off his best stat line since Week 1, and he still scored a mediocre 15.88 points in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Next up is a date with the Titans, who have given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points (9.17 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks on their home field this season. (Maximum value: High QB2)
QB Sit 'em
Sam Bradford at Carolina Panthers: Did you know that Bradford is the seventh-highest scoring quarterback in fantasy football right now? And coming off two consecutive good starts, owners might be inclined to start him. Keep in mind, though, that the Panthers have allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than any team in the NFL. (Maximum value: Mid-QB2)
Joe Flacco at Pittsburgh Steelers: Flacco had a nice stat line last week, but a lot of it was because the Ravens were forced to throw to erase a deficit. He won't be as fortunate this week against the Steelers, who have given up the second-fewest fantasy points (8.38 PPG) to quarterbacks on their home field. Flacco is a huge risk. (Maximum value: Low QB2)
Ben Roethlisberger vs. Baltimore Ravens:Big Ben has not had a lot of success against the Ravens at home. In fact, he has thrown one touchdown pass or less in four of his last five games against them at Heinz Field. Furthermore, he has thrown for 260-plus yards just one time in seven career home games against the black and purple. (Maximum value: Low QB2)
Owners beware -- Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan has been solid for the most part this season, but keep this in mind -- he'll be without Julio Jones and Roddy White in an offense that will also be missing Steven Jackson for another week. As a result, owners with depth at quarterback might want to consider other options. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
RB Start of the week
Fred Jackson at Miami Dolphins: The 10th-ranked running back based on fantasy points, Jackson has far outplayed his average draft position this season. Both he and C.J. Spiller have a great matchup this week in Miami, as the Dolphins have allowed more fantasy points (25.60 PPG) to running backs at home than any other team in 2013. (Maximum value: Low RB1)
RB Start 'em
Giovani Bernard at Detroit Lions: Bernard had a nice stat line last week, scoring 16 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills. His next contest is against the Lions, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points (23.80 PPG) to running backs at home this season. This also makes BenJarvus Green-Ellis an attractive option. (Maximum value: High RB2)
Eddie Lacy vs. Cleveland Browns: The Browns appeared to be better against the run earlier this season, but their defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points (21.38 PPG) to opposing running backs over the last four weeks. Enter Lacy, who should see more than his share of chances with the Packers offense missing Randall Cobb. (Maximum value: High RB2)
DeAngelo Williams vs. St. Louis Rams: Williams hasn't been a fantasy superstar this season, but he does rank among the top 25 running backs based on total points. He's a nice flex option this week against the Rams, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs (26.98 PPG) over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Low RB2)
Sleeper alert - Brandon Jacobs vs. Minnesota Vikings: Jacobs is back on the radar after running all over the Chicago Bears last week. Next up are the Vikings, who have allowed the most fantasy points (30.2 PPG) to backs on the road. As long as he's active -- Jacobs is dealing with an injured hamstring -- consider him a solid flex starter. (Maximum value: High RB2)
RB Sit of the week
Chris Johnson vs. San Francisco 49ers: Where have you gone, CJ2K? Aside from a 14-point performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson hasn't scored more than 10 fantasy points in a game this season. The Niners have been better against the run in recent contests, so Johnson could be in for another tough weekend in the stat sheets. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
RB Sit 'em
Le'Veon Bell vs. Baltimore Ravens: Bell started the season with a bang, scoring a pair of touchdowns against the Vikings. He wasn't so successful last week, totaling 5.60 points in a win over the New York Jets. This week Bell faces the Ravens, who have surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (12.15 PPG) to runners since Week 3. (Maximum value: High RB3)
Maurice Jones-Drew vs. San Diego Chargers: Jones-Drew had one of his best fantasy stat lines of the season last week, scoring 13.10 points in a loss to the Denver Broncos. He'll hard pressed to put up good totals in Week 7, though -- no team has allowed fewer fantasy points (10.00 PPG) to runners over the last four weeks than San Diego. (Maximum value: Low RB2)
Willis McGahee at Green Bay Packers: McGahee has been tough to figure on the field, as he failed to exploit what was a great matchup against the Detroit Lions last week. Next on the schedule is a date with the Packers, who have allowed an average of fewer than 13 fantasy points (12.10 PPG) per game to running backs on their home field. (Maximum value: Mid RB3)
Owners beware - Stevan Ridley at New York Jets: It will be tough to sit Ridley after his two-touchdown, 23-point fantasy performance against the New Orleans Saints last week, but just keep this in mind -- no team in the entire NFL has allowed fewer fantasy points (11.98 PPG) to opposing running backs than the Jets after seven weeks. (Maximum value: Mid RB2)
WR Start of the week
Josh Gordon at Green Bay Packers: Over the last four weeks, a mere three wide receivers have scored more fantasy points than Gordon. The explosive playmaker out of Baylor should continue to shine against the Packers, who have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points (28.04 PPG) to opposing wideouts after their first five contests. (Maximum value: Mid WR1)
WR Start 'em
Justin Blackmon vs. San Diego Chargers: There hasn't been a better wide receiver based on points over the last two weeks than Blackmon, who has recorded a combined 19 catches for 326 yards with one score in that time. His success should continue against a Chargers defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to receivers. (Maximum value: Mid WR1)
Mike Wallace vs. Buffalo Bills: Wallace hasn't been consistent at all in the stat sheets, leaving fantasy owners wondering whether to start him or keep him on the bench. This is a good week to activate him, though, as the Bills have allowed fifth-most fantasy points (32.45 PPG) to opposing wide receivers on the road this season. (Maximum value: High WR2)
T.Y. Hilton vs. Denver Broncos: There's a good chance the Broncos-Colts contest on Sunday night could turn into a track meet, and that's positive news for a wideout like Hilton. No team has allowed more fantasy points (40.45 PPG) to opposing receivers on the road than Denver, so start the Florida International product as a No. 2/3 fantasy wideout. (Maximum value: High WR2)
Sleeper alert - Keenan Allen at Jacksonville Jaguars: Allen has been on fire, recording a combined 222 yards and two touchdowns over the last two weeks -- that's good for 34.20 fantasy points. He should remain in starting lineups against the Jaguars, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wideouts in the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High WR2)
WR Sit of the week
Andre Johnson at Kansas City Chiefs: Johnson is tough to bench, and you shouldn't do it unless you have viable alternatives. But keep in mind that the quarterback position in Houston is a mess (rookie Case Keenum is starting), and the Chiefs field one of the toughest defenses in the entire league. That makes A.J. a risk to post mediocre numbers this week. (Maximum value: High WR2)
WR Sit 'em
Anquan Boldin at Tennessee Titans: Boldin opened the season on fire with a 26.80-fantasy point performance against the Green Bay Packers. Since then, he has scored seven-plus fantasy points just once. This week he faces the Titans, who have surrendered the fewest fantasy points (10.13 PPG) to wide receivers at home this season. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Dwayne Bowe vs. Houston Texans: Over the last four weeks, a total of 57 wide receivers have scored more fantasy points than Bowe. 57! His fortunes aren't likely to change against the Texans, who have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points (13.5 PPG) to wideouts on the road. Keep Bowe on your fantasy bench until further notice. (Maximum value: Low WR3)
Steve Johnson at Miami Dolphins: Johnson (back) is expected to be back in the lineup this week, but he's a tough sell in fantasy. With Thad Lewis throwing him the ball and a tough matchup against the Dolphins, who have allowed an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points per game at home, Johnson is better left on the bench in most leagues. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Owners beware - Torrey Smith at Pittsburgh Steelers: Smith is coming off an awful stat line against the Green Bay Packers, and this week's matchup against the Steelers and CB Ike Taylor isn't an attractive one. In two games against them last season, Smith was held to a combined four catches for 40 yards. Start Smith with caution if you must keep him active. (Maximum value: High WR2)
TE Start of the week
Jordan Cameron at Green Bay Packers: Cameron has started to cool off in the stat sheets in recent weeks, but don't be fooled -- he remains a No. 1 tight end in 100 percent of fantasy leagues. Keep him active against the Packers, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points (12.12 PPG) to opposing tight ends this season. (Maximum value: High TE1)
TE Start 'em
Antonio Gates at Jacksonville Jaguars: Gates' statistical pace has slowed in the last two weeks, as he's scored a combined 10.20 fantasy points over the last two games. Still, he remains a solid choice this week against the Jaguars -- their defense has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: High TE1)
Martellus Bennett at Washington Redskins: One of the more undervalued tight ends in the league, Bennett is sixth in fantasy points at his position but remains a free agent in over 30 percent of NFL.com leagues. He's a nice option against the Redskins, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends at home. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Kyle Rudolph at New York Giants: Rudolph has had an up-and-down start to the season, but he is coming off a monster performance and has a great matchup this week against the Giants. No team has allowed more fantasy points to opposing tight ends at home, so the former Notre Dame standout is worth starting on Monday Night Football. (Maximum value: Mid TE1)
Sleeper alert - Coby Fleener vs. Denver Broncos: Fleener has not been consistent in the least, but he remains a viable matchup-based fantasy starter if you're hurting for a tight end. That's the case this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points (16.30 PPG) to opposing tight ends on the road this season. (Maximum value: Low TE1)
TE Sit of the week
Jared Cook at Carolina Panthers: Cook scored an impressive 24.10 fantasy points in Week 1. Since then, he has scored a combined 17 points -- that's an average of just 3.4 per game. His fortunes aren't likely to improve very much against the Panthers, who have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends at home in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
TE Sit 'em
Joseph Fauria vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Fauria went off for three touchdowns last week, resulting in an impressive 21.40 fantasy points. However, he saw a greater role in the red zone based on Calvin Johnson not being 100 percent. In four previous games, Fauria had five yards -- combined. Don't chase the fantasy points he had in Week 6. (Maximum value: Low TE2)
Garrett Graham at Kansas City Chiefs: Graham's value does rise in the absence of Owen Daniels, but he's not a surefire No. 1 tight end in fantasy land. In fact, I would keep him on the bench this week against the Chiefs. No team has surrendered fewer fantasy points (2.55 PPG) to opposing tight ends than Kansas City's improved defense. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Dallas Clark at Pittsburgh Steelers: Clark is coming off a strong performance, posting 81 yards, one touchdown and 14.10 fantasy points against the Green Bay Packers. He's still not someone to use this weekend, though, as the Steelers have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points (2.50 PPG) to opposing tight ends at home this season. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
Owners beware - Charles Clay vs. Buffalo Bills: Clay has been a pleasant surprise, ranking in the top 10 in fantasy points among tight ends after seven weeks. However, this week's game against the Bills isn't favorable based on the numbers -- their defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points (4.62 PPG) to tight ends. (Maximum value: Mid TE2)
K Start of the week
Blair Walsh at New York Giants: Walsh scored just four fantasy points last week, but he has recorded at least nine points in his previous three games, including two 12-point performances. He's in a position to thrive on Monday night against the Giants -- their defense has allowed more fantasy points to kickers than any team in the NFL. (Maximum value: High K1)
K Start 'em
Dan Bailey at Philadelphia Eagles: If the numbers are correct, this matchup between the Cowboys and Eagles should be a serious barn burner. That's good news for Bailey, who should see more than his share of opportunities to score. What's more, the Eagles have allowed 14.50 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers on their home field. (Maximum value: High K1)
Matt Bryant vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Falcons offense will be without at least one of its top options in the pass attack, which could mean more chances for Bryant in terms of field-goal chances at the Georgia Dome. It should also be noted that the Buccaneers have allowed the second-most fantasy points (11.5 PPG) to kickers on the road. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
Sleeper alert - Caleb Sturgis vs. Buffalo Bills: Prior to Miami's bye week, Sturgis scored 11 fantasy points in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens -- it was his third such performance in five games. A free agent in most NFL.com leagues, Sturgis now faces a Buffalo team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid K1)
K Sit of the week
Phil Dawson at Tennessee Titans: Dawson is coming off a fine performance in the stat sheets, scoring 12 fantasy points in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. However, this week's matchup against the Titans isn't as favorable on paper -- Tennessee's defense has surrendered the sixth-fewest fantasy points (6.17 PPG) to opposing kickers. (Maximum value: Mid K2)
K Sit 'em
Greg Zuerlein at Carolina Panthers: Zuerlein has been posting good numbers in recent weeks, scoring a combined 18 fantasy points in his last two games. However, he remains a risk against the Panthers based on the numbers -- their defense has surrendered the fewest fantasy points (3.0 PPG) to opposing kickers at home in 2013. (Maximum value: Mid K2)
Randy Bullock at Kansas City Chiefs: Once considered a viable fantasy sleeper, Bullock has failed to meet expectations due in large part to the failures of the Texans offense. He's someone to put on the pine this week against the Chiefs, who have given up fewer fantasy points to kickers than any other team in the entire league. (Maximum value: Mid K2)
Owners beware - Robbie Gould at Washington Redskins: Gould was a member of the start 'em portion of this column last week, and he rewarded fantasy owners with 11 points. This week he has a tough matchup, though, as the Redskins have given up the fifth-fewest fantasy points (6.00 PPG) to opposing kickers over the last four weeks. (Maximum value: Mid K2)
DEF Start of the week
Patriots defense at New York Jets: The Patriots rank a mediocre 15th in fantasy points among defenses after seven weeks, but this is a good week to start them. Defenses have combined to score the fifth-most fantasy points against rookie quarterback Geno Smith and the Men in Green, which makes the Patriots quite an attractive option. (Maximum value: High DEF1)
DEF Start 'em
Ravens defense at Pittsburgh Steelers: The Ravens defense started off slow in the stat sheets, but this unit has averaged a solid 11 fantasy points over the last four weeks. Defenses going up against the Steelers over that same time frame have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points, so Baltimore is a good bet to find some success. (Maximum value: Mid DEF1)
Vikings defense at New York Giants: If you started the Vikings last week, well, the minus-3 points you received was not welcomed. I would still stream them this week, though, as the Giants have been fantasy gold for defenses. In fact, Eli Manning and the G-Men are the most favorable opponent in the league from a fantasy defensive perspective. (Maximum value: Low DEF1)
Sleeper alert - Chargers defense at Jacksonville Jaguars: San Diego's defense has not been good in fantasy leagues this season, but that's part of what makes them a sleeper. Another reason to like them is a matchup against the Jaguars -- opposing defenses have combined to post the third-most fantasy points (15.00 PPG) against them. (Maximum value: Low DEF1)
DEF Sit of the week
Texans defense at Kansas City Chiefs: The Texans were among the top 10 defenses in most fantasy football drafts, but this unit has failed to meet expectations after the first seven weeks. Things won't get any easier at a thunderous Arrowhead Stadium, where opposing defenses have combined to average fewer than six fantasy points per game. (Maximum value: Low DEF2)
DEF Sit 'em
Browns defense at Green Bay Packers: The Browns have had a stronger defense under new coordinator Ray Horton, but this week's matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field is difficult at best. Over the first seven weeks of the season, opposing defensive teams have combined to score an average of 1.50 fantasy points per game in Green Bay. (Maximum value: Low DEF2)
Colts defense vs. Denver Broncos: You might not know it, but the Colts rank an impressive sixth in fantasy points among defenses this season. Regardless of the solid start, using this unit (or any for that matter) against Peyton Manning and the Broncos explosive offense is not a good idea. Look for other options if you stream defenses. (Maximum value: Low DEF2)
Owners beware - Bengals defense at Detroit Lions: The Bengals have combined to score a solid 22 fantasy points over the last two weeks, but it's still tough to recommend this unit against the Lions. In fact, opposing defensive teams have combined to score an average of just five fantasy points per game against Detroit at Ford Field. (Maximum value: Mid DEF2)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to **@Michael_Fabiano** or send a question via **Facebook**!