Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 1

Tony Romo vs. San Francisco 49ers: The Cowboys aren't going to win a lot of football games this season, but this team could be a boon in fantasy football. New passing game coordinator and play-caller Scott Linehan likes to throw the rock, and Romo will likely have to throw it a lot if his defense is as bad as we project it to be in 2013. Also keep in mind that this Niners defense is a shell of its former self, so Romo will be in a position to score fantasy points.