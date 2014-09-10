Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST at Denver Broncos: Remember last season, when the Chiefs had the best defense in fantasy football? Well, the start of the 2014 campaign has not been kind. Not only did this unit score just four fantasy points against the Tennessee Titans, but it also lost Derrick Johnson for the season to a torn Achilles. When you couple all that with a matchup against the Broncos, and the Chiefs should be benched.