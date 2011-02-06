Stars fill seats, not just the football field, in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The football field wasn't the only place fans could catch a glimpse of stars at the Super Bowl. There were plenty of famous faces watching the game as well.
Celebrities streamed into Cowboys Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.
Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Micheal Douglas were among the attendees. Owen Wilson and Jamie Foxx -- who both grew up in North Texas -- also were there.
As Lea Michele of "Glee" sang "America the Beautiful," the gigantic video screen in the middle of the stadium flashed to former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, who made their home in Dallas after he left office.
As the game began, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and actress Cameron Diaz also were flashed onto the screen. Movie director Ron Howard also was spotted by the cameras at the game. NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick also made it to the game.
Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker, who is married to tennis star Andy Roddick and stars in the upcoming film "Just Go With It" with Sandler and Aniston, said she was excited to be there.
"I'm a big football fan," said Decker, who added that her husband had brought his father to the game.
Celebrities arrived at the stadium under clear blue skies and a bright sun. North Texas endured an unusual week of ice and snow leading up to the game before the sun finally came out and temperatures went up for the weekend.
Ron Perlman, star of the television show "Sons of Anarchy," marveled at the difference in the weather between Sunday and his arrival earlier in the week, which featured a treacherous trip from the airport.
"Now it's gorgeous," he said.
