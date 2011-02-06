Stars fill seats, not just the football field, in Texas

Published: Feb 06, 2011 at 12:53 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The football field wasn't the only place fans could catch a glimpse of stars at the Super Bowl. There were plenty of famous faces watching the game as well.

Celebrities streamed into Cowboys Stadium on Sunday afternoon to watch the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

Hugh Jackman, John Travolta, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Micheal Douglas were among the attendees. Owen Wilson and Jamie Foxx -- who both grew up in North Texas -- also were there.

As Lea Michele of "Glee" sang "America the Beautiful," the gigantic video screen in the middle of the stadium flashed to former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, who made their home in Dallas after he left office.

As the game began, New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and actress Cameron Diaz also were flashed onto the screen. Movie director Ron Howard also was spotted by the cameras at the game. NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick also made it to the game.

Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker, who is married to tennis star Andy Roddick and stars in the upcoming film "Just Go With It" with Sandler and Aniston, said she was excited to be there.

"I'm a big football fan," said Decker, who added that her husband had brought his father to the game.

Celebrities arrived at the stadium under clear blue skies and a bright sun. North Texas endured an unusual week of ice and snow leading up to the game before the sun finally came out and temperatures went up for the weekend.

Ron Perlman, star of the television show "Sons of Anarchy," marveled at the difference in the weather between Sunday and his arrival earlier in the week, which featured a treacherous trip from the airport.

"Now it's gorgeous," he said.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East Fantasy Preview (aka Beasts of the East)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room!

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicks off on Sunday, with five players making their first ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

What have we learned in the first couple weeks of NFL training camp? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting early standouts, updating key position battles and assessing potential concerns.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE