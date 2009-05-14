Stars are back, but will they be better than ever?

Running back Marion Barber missed just one game with a toe injury but it clearly was a hindrance for the hard-charging runner as he averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per carry. As much as a healthy Barber could impact the Cowboys' running game, the return of Felix Jones from a serious toe procedure that landed him on injured reserve could provide the Cowboys the breakaway threat they lacked out of the backfield and in the return game. Of Jones' 30 carries, four went for 20-plus yards. He also averaged 27 yards on his 16 kickoff returns, including one he took to the house. Throw in gutsy RB Tashard Choice and not as much demand will be placed on QB Tony Romo.