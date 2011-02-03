Starr to lead Packers' potent all-time team

Published: Feb 03, 2011 at 10:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

» Steelers' all-time roster

DALLAS -- NFL.com's Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank break down the all-time rosters of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers, two of the most storied -- and winningest -- franchises in NFL history. Rank is the home team, meaning he breaks down the Packers, and Dameshek puts together the ultimate Steelers team.

Here are the Packers (starters in caps):

Quarterbacks

BART STARR, Arnie Herber, Aaron Rodgers
Where is Brett Favre on this list? Well, we pulled the full-circle on Favre's career by sending him back to the Falcons, so he can be their all-time quarterback, edging out Steve Bartkowski. Not sure which Falcons all-timer we would want in exchange. But there is no surprise that you have to go with the all-time winners, Starr and Herber. Starr quarterbacked the most dominant team in NFL history (as evidenced by five NFL titles), so it is hard not to go with him here. And Rodgers has shown that he is pretty good at studying under Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, so he will be groomed to be the eventual starter.

Running backs

PAUL HORNUNG, JIM TAYLOR (FB), Tony Canadeo, Johnny "Blood" McNally, Ahman Green, Clarke Hinkle (FB)
The running duo of Hornung and Taylor would allow this Packers team to pound the ball almost at will. And when they have had enough, you can mix in Canadeo and McNally to go at it. Green is a pretty good third-down back, catching the ball out of the backfield. But I can't imagine a team this loaded being in too many third-and-long situations.

Wide receivers

DON HUTSON, JAMES LOFTON, Sterling Sharpe, Max McGee, Greg Jennings, Antonio Freeman, Boyd Dowler
That great running game means the safeties are going to have to cheat up to the front, meaning single-man coverage for Hutson, arguably the greatest receiver in the history of the NFL. Hutson was a big receiver, even by today's standards, but he was also the fastest man in the NFL. If the Steelers aren't able to jam him at the line, Mel Blount and Rod Woodson would get a pretty good look at the back of his jersey. I was able to catch up with Lofton this week and asked him how a potential matchup with the all-time Steelers would go. Lofton just smiled and said, "Mel Blount still can't cover me." I'll take him at his word.

Tight ends

PAUL COFFMAN, Ron Kramer, Ed West
The unheralded Coffman was a reliable receiver, which is all you really want right here.

Offensive line

Tackles: FORREST GREGG, CAL HUBBARD, Chad Clifton
Guards: JERRY KRAMER, FUZZY THURSTON, Mike Michalske
Centers: JIM RINGO, Frank Winters
The Packers' famed sweep won't work against the Steelers because it takes too long to develop. No matter, this distinguished offensive line would allow the Packers to just plow the road against the Steelers. And once the Packers establish the run, the play action would doom the Steelers' 3-4 defense.

Defensive line

Ends: REGGIE WHITE, WILLIE DAVIS, Ezra Johnson, Lionel Aldridge
Tackles: HENRY JORDAN, GILBERT BROWN, Ron Kostelnik, Dave Hanner, Santana Dotson
With a pair of Hall of Famers on the ends, and big-bad Brown paired with Jordan, the Steelers would quickly abandon any hope of running the football. And that pass rush... these guys are strong enough to knock down Ben Roethlisberger.

Linebackers

RAY NITSCHKE, CLAY MATTHEWS, MIKE DOUGLASS, Ted Hendricks, John Anderson, Dave Robinson, Fred Carr
Nitschke is the most famed of the Packers' linebackers, but they have had a lot of quality 'backers during their history. Hendricks gets a spot on the roster, but can't put him into the starting lineup because he only stayed in Green Bay for one season.

Defensive backs

*Cornerbacks: HERB ADDERLEY, CHARLES WOODSON, Willie Buchanon, Ken Ellis, (Hutson)
Safeties: LeROY BUTLER, WILLIE WOOD, Mark Murphy, Johnnie Gray * A Hall of Famer and a Heisman Trophy winner is not bad for a start at cornerback. And Buchanon was a defensive rookie of the year. The strong play of the defensive line allows Butler and Wood to help blanket Lynn Swann and John Stallworth. And while Hutson was one of the greatest receivers of all-time, he also was an accomplished defensive back, too.

Special teams

Kicker: JAN STENERUD
Punter: McGee
Returners: DESMOND HOWARD, Freeman
The only full-time kicker in the Hall of Fame and the only return specialist to win the Super Bowl MVP award. Having Howard give the Packers great field position after every punt seems almost unfair for this unit. And again, the Packers show some flexibility by having McGee double as the team's punter, allowing for more depth at other positions as the Packers wear down the Steelers.

Coach

Vince Lombardi
Tough break, Steelers. You aren't facing Bud Grant or Ray Malavasi here. Or Barry Switzer. Oops, that's right, you guys lost to Switzer. Regardless, you are going against the real deal, Lombardi.

Looking over this roster, it makes you shudder to think how dominant this team would be if Lombardi was able to mold them. Maybe we should make this fair for the Steelers and have Gregg serve as the player/coach.

Nah, the Steelers could use a little humbling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Three offensive strategies paying off early in 2021 NFL season; plus, my favorite Week 4 projections

How are offenses gaining an edge early in the 2021 NFL season? Which cornerback is showing signs of a breakout? Cynthia Frelund answers those questions and also supplies her favorite player projections for Week 4.
news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW