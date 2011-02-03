Starr to lead Packers' potent all-time team

BART STARR, Arnie Herber, Aaron Rodgers

Where is Brett Favre on this list? Well, we pulled the full-circle on Favre's career by sending him back to the Falcons, so he can be their all-time quarterback, edging out Steve Bartkowski. Not sure which Falcons all-timer we would want in exchange. But there is no surprise that you have to go with the all-time winners, Starr and Herber. Starr quarterbacked the most dominant team in NFL history (as evidenced by five NFL titles), so it is hard not to go with him here. And Rodgers has shown that he is pretty good at studying under Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, so he will be groomed to be the eventual starter.