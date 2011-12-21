Starks, Clifton take part in practice with Packers

Running back James Starks (knee) took part in full practice Wednesday, according to the team, while left tackle Chad Clifton (hamstring) took part in a limited portion of the session.
The return of Clifton would be a boost for the Packers, who lost both starting tackles -- Derek Sherrod (broken leg) and Bryan Bulaga (sprained left knee) -- during their first loss of the season to the Kansas City Chiefs. Sherrod was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, while coach Mike McCarthy ruled out Bulaga for Sunday night's game against the Chicago Bears.
McCarthy wouldn't rule out the return of Clifton, who has missed the last nine games, and said "He's making strides." He also added that offensive lineman Herb Taylor, signed Tuesday, is on "the fast track to play."
Wide receiver Greg Jennings (knee) also has been ruled out against Chicago. Defensive end Ryan Pickett (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, while linebacker Desmond Bishop (calf), running back Brandon Saine (concussion) and defensive end Mike Neal (shoulder) were limited.