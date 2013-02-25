Star Lotulelei's heart condition sends teams scrambling for info

» Two draft stocks that could skyrocket. The Seattle Seahawks' defense has enjoyed tremendous success by employing huge cornerbacks to press opposing wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. This year's draft class possesses a few cover men with that type of size. Florida State's Xavier Rhodes checked in at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 210 pounds, while Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks measured 6-2 and weighed 185 pounds. Both of these prospects also exhibited outstanding length for the position (33 3/4-inch arms for Rhodes, 33 7/8 for Banks). Their stock could soar in this draft if they can run anywhere near or below 4.50 in the 40-yard dash.