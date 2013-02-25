Star Lotulelei's heart condition sends teams scrambling for info

INDIANAPOLIS -- Daniel Jeremiah is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, checking out prospects for the 2013 NFL Draft. Here is the latest scuttlebutt from Lucas Oil Stadium.

» The biggest news on Sunday involved the health status of Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.A heart condition discovered during his physical examination at Lucas Oil Stadium will keep the talented defender from working out in Indianapolis. Teams have already begun scrambling for information on this situation. You can expect most clubs will fly Lotulelei into their respective cities for another round of physical exams following his March 20 pro day in Salt Lake City.

» Manti Te'o handled his media press conference with poise and class. I've heard from multiple teams that he was outstanding in the individual meetings during the evening. His approach was described as "direct," "honest" and "sincere." I think it is safe to say most teams have put to rest any character concerns regarding the entire incident.

» Uncertainty persists in the backfield.I mentioned Sunday morning that most NFL evaluators feel it is highly unlikely we see a running back selected in the first round of April's draft. Nothing has changed following a mediocre workout by this year's running back crop. You can expect a flurry of backs to go off the board in the middle-to-late portion of the second round.

» Two draft stocks that could skyrocket. The Seattle Seahawks' defense has enjoyed tremendous success by employing huge cornerbacks to press opposing wide receivers at the line of scrimmage. This year's draft class possesses a few cover men with that type of size. Florida State's Xavier Rhodes checked in at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 210 pounds, while Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks measured 6-2 and weighed 185 pounds. Both of these prospects also exhibited outstanding length for the position (33 3/4-inch arms for Rhodes, 33 7/8 for Banks). Their stock could soar in this draft if they can run anywhere near or below 4.50 in the 40-yard dash.

» Florida safety Matt Elam is an outstanding player on tape, but his lack of ideal height is a concern. He checked in at less than 5-10 (5-9 7/8) and that is an issue when you study him on tape. In the Tennessee game, tight end Mychal Rivera (6-3 1/2) caught several balls right over the top of Elam -- that doesn't bode well for his ability to match up with the elite tight ends at the next level.

