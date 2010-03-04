Star LB Ryans, TE Daniels among seven tendered by Texans

HOUSTON -- The Texans have tendered offers to Pro Bowl middle linebacker DeMeco Ryans and six other restricted free agents.
Ryans, the 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of Year, had 123 tackles and one sack last season.
The other Texans offered deals Thursday were tight end Owen Daniels, strong safety Bernard Pollard, defensive end Tim Bulman, tackle Rashad Butler, running back Ryan Moats and guard Chris White.
Pollard joined the team in late September and immediately stepped into a starting role to become a key piece of Houston's improving defense. He had 102 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four interceptions to help the Texans to their first winning season.
Daniels was one of the top receiving tight ends in the league before he tore a knee ligament in November. He had 40 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season.
