Stanford WR Kodi Whitfield makes jaw-dropping TD catch

Published: Oct 19, 2013 at 12:12 PM

Take a bow, Kodi Whitfield.

Whitfield made an unreal touchdown catch in Stanford's 24-10 win over UCLA, reaching up with his right hand with Bruins cornerback Ishmael Adams draped all over him to make the go-ahead grab midway through the third quarter.

It was Whitfield's first career touchdown, as the sophomore came into the crucial Pac-12 showdown with 11 receptions for 109 yards in 19 games.

Whitfield is the son of former NFL offensive tackle Bob Whitfield, who was drafted No. 8 overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and played from 1992-2006 for the Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants.

