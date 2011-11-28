Stanford's Luck displays complete package at quarterback

Luck's technique is ready-made for the NFL. He has a compact windup and an over-the-top throwing motion. He appears to take his front hand off the ball earlier than most QBs, but his quick release and superb ball security make it a non-issue. Luck displays polished footwork in the pocket. He quickly retreats from under center on three-, five- and seven-step drops, and steps up with balance at the top of his drop. Interestingly, he uses a staggered stance with his left foot back when taking snaps from center. Even though this is a stance utilized by quarterbacks at every level, the placement of his left foot is a bit unorthodox for right-handed throwers. However, Aaron Rodgers uses a similar stance and it appears to allow him to get more depth in his drops, while still retaining his set-up quickness.