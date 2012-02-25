Stanford's Fleener has makings of next great NFL tight end

At 6-foot-6, 247 pounds, Fleener is too big for defensive backs on the perimeter and his speed makes him a tough guard for lumbering linebackers. He complements his natural speed and athleticism with a polished game that allows him to defeat defenders with subtle fakes at the top of routes. His deception and quickness results in significant separation out of the break, and he routinely finds a way to get open against man or zone coverage.