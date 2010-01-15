Stanford RB Gerhart announces declaration for NFL Draft

Stanford running back Toby Gerhart, who finished second in Heisman Trophy votes last season, announced on Friday that he will forego his final year of college eligibility to enter this year's NFL Draft, according to the university.
Gerhart had the option of returning to Stanford as a fifth-year senior since he played in just one game as a sophomore in 2007 due to injury. He's also withdrawn from classes at Stanford for the winter quarter in order to prepare for the NFL Combine in February.
"I want to give special thanks to coach (Jim) Harbaugh for resurrecting the program, running backs coach Willie Taggart for making me the player I am today, and the Tunnel Workers Union (O-line) for doing the dirty work which made my life easier," Gerhart said in a press release from the school. "We've been through a lot of adversity during my time here, but I'm extremely proud to have been part of the class that brought Stanford football back to national prominence.
Gerhart was the recipient of the 2009 Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back after rushing for a school-record 1,871 yards and nation-leading 28 touchdowns this past season. Gerhart eclipsed 200 yards three times, and his 28 rushing touchdowns set both Stanford and Pac-10 records.
Gerhart, who played in 38 career games, eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 20 of his final 26 games.