Stanford QB Luck: I'm 'absolutely' prepared to try the NFL

Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck said Monday night that he intends to apply for entry into the 2012 NFL Draft.
When asked about his plans for next year, Luck told ESPN, "I think I'm going to hopefully play professional football if a team will have me." He then said he was "absolutely" prepared to go to the NFL after this season.
Luck, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, elected to return to Stanford for the 2011 season and continue work toward an architectural design degree. When asked if he would have a formal announcement of his decision, Luck said, "I thought it was pretty formal or understood when I came back for my final year, so I have no clue if I'll make a formal announcement or not."
Luck was announced Monday as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, which is given to college football's most outstanding player. Luck finished second in the voting for the 2010 award behind Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, who later was drafted No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers.
In leading Stanford to an 11-1 record this season, Luck passed for 3,170 yards and 35 touchdowns with nine interceptions.