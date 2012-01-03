Stanford OT Martin, OG DeCastro among 11 to apply for draft

Stanford offensive linemen Jonathan Martin and David DeCastro announced Tuesday that they plan to forgo their final college seasons and make themselves available for the 2012 NFL Draft.
Martin, a left tackle, made his announcement Tuesday in an interview with ESPN. He is rated as the third-best offensive lineman in college football by NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks.
"It's time to take the next step," Martin said. "Hard work. I pride myself on competing to be the hardest worker on the field."
DeCastro, an Outland Trophy Award finalist in 2011, tweeted his intentions on Tuesday. "I have decided to enter the NFL draft," he wrote. "Thanks to all who have supported me and Stanford football. I wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else."
Stanford lost to Oklahoma State in Monday night's Tostitos Fiesta Bowl.
Other notable players who also recently announced their decision to apply for entry into the draft include:
» North Carolina State linebacker Terrell Manning. Manning led the Wolfpack with 14.5 tackles for loss and shared the team lead in sacks with 5.5, despite missing two games in 2011.
» Iowa offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who earned a reputation as one of college's best offensive linemen during his run with the Hawkeyes. Reiff started all but two games in his college career after redshirting in 2008. Brooks ranked Reiff the second-best offensive lineman in college football.
» Mississippi State defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who had 56 tackles this season, including 14.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He was named the Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week four times and made The Associated Press' All-SEC first team.
» Arizona State linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who was the Sun Devils' second-leading tackler this season with 69, including seven for losses. The junior also had an interception and fumble recovery. As a sophomore, Burfict led the team in tackles with 90 and was a second-team All-Pac-10 selection.
» Illinois defensive end Whitney Merciluo, who led the nation with 16 sacks this season. He also broke school and Big Ten records by forcing nine fumbles. His 22.5 tackles for loss in 2011 led the Big Ten and ranked second in the nation. Mercilus earned consensus first-team All-America honors and won the Hendricks Award, which goes to the nation's top defensive end.
» Rutgers junior wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who shattered both Big East and school single-season records for receptions this season, finished the year with 115 catches, 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.
» Former Nevada running back Mike Ball, who was the Wolf Pack's leading rusher before he was dismissed from the team in November for repeated violation of team rules. Ball rushed for 704 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2011 and is the school's all-time leader in kick returns with 1,695 yards on 70 returns.
» North Carolina junior defensive end Donte Paige-Moss, according to the school's official athletic website. Paige-Moss played in all 13 games in 2011 and posted 29 tackles, including four tackles for losses and two sacks. He also broke up two passes and had two quarterback hurries. In North Carolina's Dec. 26 loss to Missouri in the Independence Bowl, Paige-Moss tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
» Wake Forest wide receiver Chris Givens, according to the Wilmington Star News. Givens caught 83 passes and scored nine touchdowns to earn first-team All-ACC recognition this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.