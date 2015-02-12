Stanford coach David Shaw joins USA Football Advisory Committee

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Stanford Daily reported that Cardinal coach David Shaw has been added to the USA Football Advisory Committee. Bill Polian was picked to lead the 18-person committee.
- Bothell (Washington) High School coach Tom Bainter told USA Football that his experience as Master Trainer helped to lead his team to its first state title.
- USA Football's America's Game blog featured how the Wounded Warriors Amputee Football team provided life lessons through football to Arizona Children.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor