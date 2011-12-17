Staley hopes to return from concussion; Willis questionable

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is listed as questionable because of a concussion suffered last week, but he remains confident he's on course to play in Monday night's showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Staley, who took part in Saturday's walk-through with his helmet on, told the Sacramento Bee that he hopes to be cleared for full contact Sunday.
"You've got to go through the steps," Staley said. "I've been passing all the steps, doing well. It's still in the doctor's hands. I have no real say in this. It's all protocol."
Just like last week, Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Willis is questionable but hasn't practiced all week, which leaves his status in doubt. Willis is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered Dec. 4 against the Rams.
Wide receiver Braylon Edwards (knee) and fullback Bruce Miller (knee) also are listed as questionable for the 49ers but are expected to play.