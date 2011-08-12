Stafford throws two TDs as Lions rout Bengals

DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw touchdown passes on his two drives and the Detroit Lions went on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-3 Friday night.
Lions backup quarterback Shaun Hill ran for a score and Jason Hanson kicked a field goal to give Detroit a 24-3 lead at halftime.
Bengals QB Andy Dalton was hit by Ndamukong Suh after taking his first NFL snap and Chris Houston intercepted the underthrown pass. The second-round pick finished 11 of 15 for 69 yards. He put Cincinnati in a position to attempt two field goals and Mike Nugent made one to make it 14-3.