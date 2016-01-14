Around the NFL

Stafford thinks Megatron is serious about retirement

Published: Jan 14, 2016 at 03:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As Calvin Johnson's future remains up in the air, his quarterback is taking the retirement talks sincerely.

"I think, anytime Calvin says something, it's not for show, it's something serious," Matthew Stafford said on The Mitch Albom Show on WJR-AM this week, via the Detroit Free Press. "I think you guys have covered him long enough to know that he's a pretty measured person, and everything that he says to the public is a thought-out thing. So in that regard, I'm sure it's thought-out."

Stafford's thoughts echo those of several of Johnson's former teammates, such as NFL Media's Nate Burleson, who said Megatrondoesn't talk about "fluff."

"Like many players at this stage of their career, I am currently evaluating options for my future," Johnson said in a statement earlier this month. "I would expect to have a decision regarding this matter in the not-too-distant future."

Per the Free Press, Stafford and Johnson shared a private moment before they left the field after the Lions' season-ending win over the Chicago Bears. The quarterback said he'll keep what they talked about private

"I think, really, everything he wanted to say -- and I don't want to elaborate on anything -- was what he put out in that statement, that he's considering all his options at this point, honestly," Stafford said. "I'm not in the business of speaking for anything."

With the hiring of new general manager Bob Quinn, Johnson's future has been a focal point of discussions in Detroit. Megatron is set to make a base salary of $16 million in 2016 and count $24 million against the salary cap, an untenable figure. Quinn said during his introductory news conference he plans to meet with Johnson in the near future.

One notable takeaway from Stafford's interview occurred when he was given the chance to publicly plead for Johnson to return or extol the importance of the receiver to the Lions' game plans. This was the quarterback's response:

"He's a heck of a player," Stafford said. "We'll see where his head is at and what he's thinking."

More than anything, that final comment should scare Lions fans the most. If the quarterback isn't going to stomp for his top receiver to come back, perhaps he knows Megatron is on the road to pasture.

It would be brutal for Detroit to watch another Hall of Fame player walk away with plenty of gas left in the tank, a la Barry Sanders. It's a possibility Lions fans don't want to consciously consider.

But their quarterback is taking it seriously.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for alleged assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to be investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence on gap between Cowboys, Eagles: 'I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all'

Cowboys three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence doesn't believe there are any foregone conclusions in the NFC East despite the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl last season.

news

Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau aiming for 'next level': I want 'double-digit sacks'

Having doubled his sack output from his rookie season despite playing in four fewer games, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau is setting his sights on another big jump in 2023.

news

Dak Prescott optimistic Cowboys have built on success in back-to-back 12-win seasons: 'We can build again'

Though pressure abounds after consecutive playoff failings, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes the past two seasons have been building blocks for Dallas success.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Facing Aaron Rodgers twice in 2023 'going to be a battle'

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers appear to be tight off the field, but the Bills star QB recently acknowledged that facing the four-time MVP twice a season will be "a battle."

news

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions revealed their new alternate helmet on Wednesday, a blue-shelled piece of protective equipment featuring the club's classic logo used during the 1960s.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill under investigation for an allegation of assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Date (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

news

Roquan Smith believes Ravens are 'in for something special' in 2023

Ravens LB Roquan Smith believes Baltimore is on its way to big things in 2023 after the team solidified its core players this offseason.

news

Free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap waiting out market, ready to help contender in 2023

After earning a Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs in 2022, free-agent DE Carlos Dunlap is hoping to help another contending team in 2023.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: 'I expect to take Derek Carr' back to Las Vegas for run at Super Bowl LVIII

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan knows he's approaching the twilight of his career, but he's not thinking about retirement right now. He's thinking about helping New Orleans and quarterback Derek Carr win a Super Bowl.

news

RB Saquon Barkley, Giants resume talks for long-term contract

After not attending Giants mandatory minicamp last week, "talks are back on" for Saquon Barkley and New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More