Stafford, Tate sharp in preseason victory

Published: Aug 13, 2015 at 03:29 PM

DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, and rookie running back Ameer Abdullah ran for 67 yards - 45 on one play - to lift the Detroit Lions to a 23-3 preseason victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

Stafford played only one possession in Detroit's preseason opener. He threw for 57 yards, completing his only two pass attempts - both to Tate. The touchdown came on a throw over the middle, and Tate slipped between three defenders after the catch and ran to the end zone.

Ryan Fitzpatrick played one drive for the Jets, going 2 of 3 for 16 yards and guiding New York to a field goal. It's been a tumultuous week for the Jets, who lost quarterback Geno Smith to a broken jaw when he was punched by teammate IK Enemkpali in the locker room Tuesday. Enemkpali was cut shortly after.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 5 games

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ was carted off the field after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Washington CB William Jackson. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW