Stafford, Tate sharp in preseason victory

DETROIT -- Matthew Stafford threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate, and rookie running back Ameer Abdullah ran for 67 yards - 45 on one play - to lift the Detroit Lions to a 23-3 preseason victory over the New York Jets on Thursday night.
Stafford played only one possession in Detroit's preseason opener. He threw for 57 yards, completing his only two pass attempts - both to Tate. The touchdown came on a throw over the middle, and Tate slipped between three defenders after the catch and ran to the end zone.
Ryan Fitzpatrick played one drive for the Jets, going 2 of 3 for 16 yards and guiding New York to a field goal. It's been a tumultuous week for the Jets, who lost quarterback Geno Smith to a broken jaw when he was punched by teammate IK Enemkpali in the locker room Tuesday. Enemkpali was cut shortly after.
Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press