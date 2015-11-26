Stafford's five touchdowns help Lions torch Eagles

Matthew Stafford threw five touchdown passes as the Detroit Lions destroyed the plummeting Philadelphia Eagles 45-14 on Thanksgiving. Here is what you need to know:
- Any questions about Matthew Stafford's future in Detroit should be silenced after Thanksgiving. The Lions' quarterback was flawless, picking apart a limp Eagles defense for a Lions' Thanksgiving record five touchdown passes. Protected well, Stafford made quick decisions, got the ball out on time and didn't let the few pass rushes pester him. Stafford's dart-game was on point, getting chunk gains to receivers and finding elusive backs in space -- even a handful of his incompletions were beautiful passes dropped. In Jim Bob Cooter's offense, Stafford has put together his three best games of the season in consecutive weeks.
- What is the Eagles' identity? Chip Kelly's offense can't run the ball -- for the love of life, please stop running DeMarco Murray on stretch plays. Receivers can't get open and no one can stretch a defense. The quarterbacking is inept regardless of who is under center. The defensive line was manhandled Thursday by a mediocre offensive line. The defensive backfield is atrocious. Kelly designed this team. It's a dumpster fire. Get ready for a long week of questions about Chip's future, anonymous sources and players quitting stories.
- Jim Bob Cooter did a marvelous job getting the shifty Lions' running backs in space. Theo Riddick was unguardable out of the backfield -- Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks will have nightmares of the jitterbug all week -- catching five passes for 62 yards and a TD. Ameer Abdullah saw his most action this season, setting a career high with 63 rushing yards. The speedy duo can create havoc for defenses. This is the type of offense we expected entering the season.
- Some Eagles fans wanted Mark Sanchez. He's not the answer. Sanchez was erratic from the start, missing receivers high, low and in the turf. The Lions' pass rush got to him early and stayed in his head all game. Sanchez never found his check downs and looked terrified of getting hit on every drop back. Sam Bradford isn't long-term, but he's better than Sanchez. Kelly will be in the market again for a quarterback next season -- if he's still in Philly.
- Ziggy Ansah terrorized the beat-up Eagles' offensive line, which lost left tackle Jason Peters early. Ansah was in Sanchez's grill all game. The former first-round pick gobbled up 3.5 sacks -- momentarily tying J.J. Watt for the NFL lead -- and recovered his own forced fumble. Ziggy has been a beast flying under the radar all season.
- Has an NFL unit deteriorated as swiftly as the Eagles' defense? One of the most dominant fronts in the NFL early in the season has gotten destroyed, decimated, demolished, smashed, wrecked and annihilated in two straight weeks.
In the past 11 quarters, Philadelphia has been outscored 107 to 34, including giving up back-to-back 45-burgers.
- Eagles corner Nolan Carroll broke his foot in the first half. Rookie Eric Rowe took over and got torched. Repeatedly. To be fair, every Eagles defensive back had a terrible day. None could cover ...
- Calvin Johnson went Megatron on Thanksgiving, scoring three touchdowns. Calvin set a record with touchdowns on seven consecutive Thanksgivings.