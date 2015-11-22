Stafford rushing TD nabs Lions win over Raiders

Published: Nov 22, 2015 at 08:38 AM

DETROIT - Matthew Stafford ran for a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions beat the Oakland Raiders 18-13 Sunday.

The Lions (3-7) have won consecutive games for the first time this year. The Raiders (4-6) have a season-high three-game losing streak.

Matt Prater made three field goals on as many attempts in the first half to give Detroit a 9-0 lead.

The Raiders went ahead after their second drive of the third quarter. Latavius Murray's 1-yard touchdown run capped the opening possession of the second half and Sebastian Janikowski made a go-ahead, 48 yard field goal on Oakland's next possession.

After Detroit was held to 27 yards of offense in the third quarter, Stafford capped an 80-yard drive with a designed draw to put the Lions up 16-13 with 11:04 to play.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams. 
news

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts

An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson after he failed to appear for a court hearing on traffic charges in Massachusetts.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active vs. Rams on Monday night

Joe Burrow is active Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams despite his lingering calf issue.
news

 NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 3 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 3. 