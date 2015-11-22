Stafford rushing TD nabs Lions win over Raiders

DETROIT - Matthew Stafford ran for a go-ahead 5-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the Detroit Lions beat the Oakland Raiders 18-13 Sunday.
Matt Prater made three field goals on as many attempts in the first half to give Detroit a 9-0 lead.
The Raiders went ahead after their second drive of the third quarter. Latavius Murray's 1-yard touchdown run capped the opening possession of the second half and Sebastian Janikowski made a go-ahead, 48 yard field goal on Oakland's next possession.
After Detroit was held to 27 yards of offense in the third quarter, Stafford capped an 80-yard drive with a designed draw to put the Lions up 16-13 with 11:04 to play.
